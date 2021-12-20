Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Meta shareholders call for oversight audit

Ina Fried, author of Login

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A group of Meta shareholders, along with the Campaign for Accountability, has submitted a resolution calling for an independent evaluation of the board's ability to oversee public safety on Facebook's platforms, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Facebook's parent company is facing pressure on multiple fronts from regulators, legislators and former employees — and now investors.

Driving the news: A letter sent earlier this month to Meta's corporate secretary, a copy of which was seen by Axios, says that, "Shareholders request the board commission an independent assessment of the Audit and Risk Oversight Committee's capacities and performance in overseeing company risks to public safety and the public interest and in supporting strategic risk oversight on these issues by the full board."

  • The letter is being submitted by the Harrington Associates and Park Foundation, both Facebook shareholders, in conjunction with the Campaign for Accountability.
  • It aims to be included in Meta's annual proxy and submitted to a vote of shareholders.

The big picture: Other shareholders are also pushing similar resolutions this year, including an effort led by state investment officials in New York and Illinois. Facebook maintains it takes its responsibilities seriously, and told the Wall Street Journal that it has spent more than $5 billion this year on safety and security.

Be smart: Meta's dual-class share structure means that CEO Mark Zuckerberg retains majority control in any vote of shareholders.

Context: A prior shareholder resolution in 2018 called for the creation of a separate risk oversight committee of the board.

  • It garnered a significant chunk of independent shareholders' vote but did not garner a majority of total votes.
  • Facebook did broaden the role of the audit committee to include risk oversight.

Yes, but: Organizers of the new shareholder proposal says the board has failed to address the underlying issues.

  • "The stream of harmful revelations has continued," the proposal's backers say in the letter. They say the company "regularly breaks pledges to remove harmful content," including those targeted at teens as well as political and COVID-19 misinformation.

Hans NicholsAlayna Treene
52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin's next move

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios.

Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set off new speculation across the Democratic Party — including inside the White House — that he may leave the party next year.

Joann Muller, author of What's Next
1 hour ago - Technology

The mailbox gets a makeover for drone deliveries

Dronedek's smart mailbox is wired to automatically receive drone deliveries. Photo: Dronedek

Your post-mounted mailbox could one day be replaced by a temperature-controlled smart box capable of receiving medicine, groceries and parcels by drone.

Why it matters: After the novelty of drone delivery wears off, people aren't going to run out of their homes to greet the whirring machines as they lower packages to the ground. Instead, they'll expect deliveries that are automated and secure.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

COVID isn't finished with us

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Americans are tired of COVID and don't want another round of cancellations, but they're happening anyway.

Why it matters: Omicron is spreading so fast that it's forcing officials' hands, and scrambling Americans' plans just two weeks after an Axios-Ipsos poll found that most weren't interested in upending their lives to avoid the new variant.

