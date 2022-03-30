Meta researcher using AI to address Wikipedia's gender gap

Meta researcher Angela Fan is employing a novel approach to get Wikipedia to include more biographies of women: She's using AI to write the rough drafts.

Why it matters: Only about 20 percent of those profiled on the online encyclopedia are women, and many other groups are underrepresented on the site.

How it works: Facebook's parent company is releasing as open source software an AI model that it says can automatically create high-quality biographical articles about important real-world public figures, based on information found on the web.

The company is including a data set that was used to evaluate how the model handled 1,527 biographies of women.

The model searches for information and drafts a Wikipedia-style entry, including citations.

What they're saying: "There is more work to do, but we hope this new system will one day help Wikipedia editors create many thousands of accurate, compelling biography entries for important people who are currently not on the site," Fan said in a blog post.

Flashback: Fan began her project as a computer science student at the Université de Lorraine in Inria, France. She said she was inspired by seeing women underrepresented in books during her childhood.