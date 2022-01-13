Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

While Big Tech zips, regulators slog

Ashley Gold

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the year it took the Federal Trade Commission to get a judge to green-light its antitrust suit against Facebook this week, Facebook has already changed its name and shifted its focus.

Why it matters: Tech firms and Beltway regulators not only see issues differently but also operate on wildly different scales of time — with DC's glacial pace often leaving it at a deep disadvantage in its quest to limit tech giants' power.

Driving the news: Facebook, now Meta, Tuesday lost a bid to dismiss the FTC's antitrust case, which alleges the firm pursued a scheme to "buy or bury" competitors by purchasing Instagram and WhatsApp.

The timeline: The FTC's suit will now move to a trial that could stretch out for many years, like similar previous government litigation against Microsoft in the '90s and IBM in the '70s.

  • The trial's discovery portion — which involves combing through mountains of documents and evidence — could easily take a year by itself, said Joel Mitnick, a partner for antitrust and global litigation groups at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and former FTC trial lawyer.
  • Either side can move for a summary judgment, a quicker ruling by the judge that bypasses a full trial.
  • Any trial outcome can, and usually does, get appealed.

Meanwhile, Meta can keep buying smaller companies and investing in new lines of business as it wishes.

The legal process is slow, in part, because the stakes are so high.

  • Antitrust decisions that go against corporate giants are rare, but — like the 1982 breakup of AT&T — they reverberate for decades.
  • The FTC suit — along with the Justice Department's antitrust case against Google — is a "principal, landmark antitrust action," said Daniel Francis, former deputy director of the FTC competition bureau and a lecturer at Harvard Law School.
  • It's not only about Meta/Facebook "but will also help clarify the rules for acquisitions of nascent or emerging competitors by firms throughout the economy — not just Big Tech companies," Francis said.

The other side: Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 and WhatsApp in 2014 — both long ago — causing some on the industry side to cry foul.

  • The agency shouldn't be "going back in time," Michael Brown, CEO of Battery Ventures, told Axios. "That has a chilling effect on businesses' ability to make decisions for the long term."
  • Instead, he argued, "the FTC and DOJ should do their part in adjudicating a merger at the time it's proposed."

Between the lines: The shadow litigation can cast on a company's operations — like the threat of new legislation or regulation — can spur businesses to make voluntary defensive changes much faster than a trial.

  • Meta, for its part, has made dozens of changes in response to regulatory threats, including changes to its algorithm, its use of facial recognition, its connection of Facebook accounts to Oculus devices and its rules for political advertising.

Reality check: The FTC faces what the judge in the case called "a tall task down the road in proving its allegations" — but if it wins, Facebook could be forced to divest Instagram and WhatsApp.

  • "We'd have new players with massive scale within the online economy, who would then have the opportunity to pursue entry into different lines of business, including in competition with Facebook itself," said Francis.

Go deeper

Ashley Gold
Jan 11, 2022 - Technology

Meta loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday.

The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
52 mins ago - Technology

Report: Pegasus spyware used to target El Salvador journalists

An NSO group building in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

Pegasus software accessed the phones of at least 35 journalists and other citizens in El Salvador in a hack attack on news outlet El Faro and other targets in the country, per a new report.

Why it matters: Wednesday's report by cybersecurity watchdogs Citizen Lab and Access Now comes some two months after the U.S. government added NSO Group, the Israeli firm that produces Pegasus, to its black list of companies engaging in activities contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Solender
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kevin McCarthy declines interview with Jan. 6 select committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday he will not participate with the Jan. 6 select committee's request to interview him about his communications with former President Trump.

Driving the news: McCarthy, the highest-ranking elected official the panel has asked for information, said that he had nothing to add and criticized the panel's "abuse of power."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow