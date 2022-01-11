Sign up for our daily briefing

Meta loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case

Ashley Gold

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday.

The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.

  • "Although the agency may well face a tall task down the road in proving its allegations, the Court believes that it has now cleared the pleading bar and may proceed to discovery," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg from the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia wrote.

Why it matters: "Discovery" means the FTC can spend the next months (or even years) digging through Facebook's data and records.

Details: Both versions of the FTC's case against Meta charge the company with trying to maintain dominance of social networking by taking a "buy or bury" approach to competitors such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

  • The judge wrote that the original version of the suit "stumbled out of the starting blocks" by failing to document abuses or provide persuasive evidence that Facebook wields monopoly power.
  • The new complaint includes more market share statistics and evidence the FTC says shows Facebook can control prices and block competition.
  • Boasberg's ruling says the FTC has now "alleged enough facts to plausibly establish that Facebook exercises monopoly power in the market for [personal social networking] services," the court determined, along with adequately alleging the company's dominant market share is "protected by barriers to entry into that market."

Of note: Boasberg also wrote he was skeptical of Facebook's argument that Khan couldn't be impartial in this case, differentiating her previous writing on antitrust issues from the sorts of "axe to grind" conflicts "based on personal animosity" or financial interests that typically disqualify prosecutors.

The other side: "Today’s decision narrows the scope of the FTC’s case by rejecting claims about our platform policies. It also acknowledges that the agency faces a ‘tall task’ proving its case regarding two acquisitions it cleared years ago," a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

The bottom line: "Ultimately whether the FTC will be able to prove its case and prevail at summary judgment and trial is anyone's guess," Boasberg wrote.

Hope King, author of Closer
8 mins ago - Economy & Business

Powell faces management of an economy he helped create

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Brendan Smialowski-Pool/Getty Images

Jerome Powell’s second term as Federal Reserve chair will be defined by his response to the economy he helped create.

Why it matters: Powell's job will be harder in many ways than when the Fed was focused on just keeping the country afloat at the onset of the pandemic.

Bob Herman
1 hour ago - Health

Medicare proposes covering controversial Alzheimer's drug, with restrictions

Aduhelm's list price for the average patient is more than $28,000 per year. Photo: Biogen

Medicare has proposed covering the controversial Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm, but only for patients who enroll in a randomized clinical study.

Why it matters: Medicare is sending a signal to the pharmaceutical industry that Aduhelm — an IV medication with unproven clinical benefit, serious side effects and a $28,000 annual price tag — and other Alzheimer's drugs must show they work to gain Medicare's full coverage and payment.

Noah Bressner
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden backs filibuster changes to pass voting rights bill

Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Biden on Tuesday threw his support behind changing the Senate's filibuster rules in an effort to pass voting rights legislation.

Driving the news: "I believe the threat to our democracy is so grave that we must find a way to pass the voting rights bill, debate them, vote, let the majority prevail," Biden said in a major speech in Atlanta. "And if that bare minimum is blocked, we have no option but to change the Senate rule, including getting rid of the filibuster for this."

