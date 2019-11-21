As suicide and overdose rates have increased, mental health and substance abuse insurance coverage has gotten worse, according to a new Milliman report commissioned by the Mental Health Treatment and Research Institute.
Why it matters: Behavioral health treatment often isn't covered by insurance, and it's often unaffordable — including for patients for whom treatment is a matter of life and death.
By the numbers: Coverage of substance abuse treatment was especially bad compared to physical health treatment.
The numbers for residential treatment facilities are particularly rough; in 2017, more than 50% of care in these facilities was out of network.
Behavioral health providers are alsopaid less than physical health providers.
Behavioral health providers are paid, on average, less than the Medicare rate, while primary care doctors and physical health specialists make more than the Medicare rate.
These low rates can discourage providers from joining insurance networks.
My thought bubble: If we're going to make a serious attempt to tackle suicide and overdose rates, enforcing the requirement that mental health care be covered the same way physical health care is would be a good place to start.