Census Bureau reports spike in signs of anxiety and depression since coronavirus

A food bank distribution line in Brooklyn, New York. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Americans are experiencing an increase in anxiety and depression amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a Census Bureau survey cited by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: The findings indicate a significant uptick in clinical anxiety and depression since the onset of the virus. Despite communities and economies reopening, the COVID-19 outbreak is far from over.

Details: The Census Bureau initiated an emergency weekly survey of U.S. households starting at the end of April to evaluate the impact of the coronavirus on education, employment, finances, health and housing. 1 million households were contacted between May 7-12, with over 42,000 respondents per the most recent data.

  • 24% of the survey's respondents, showed signs of major depressive disorder three months into the so-called new normal, when asked questions typically used for screening patients for mental health problems. 30% of respondents indicated some generalized anxiety disorder.
  • Symptoms were more frequent among young people, women and low-income individuals.
  • Results also varied by region. Iowa, for example, tallied 26% of its population showing symptoms, while Mississippi counted 48%.

Between the lines: The Trump administration has used mental health concerns to justify reopening the nation's economy.

  • At a briefing Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: "[President Trump] always listened to the science ... Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx said 'you need to shut down the economy.' That was hard for the president. You know, in a typical year, 120,000 people die of suicide and drug overdose. And that's in a typical year."
  • "And doctors have said when you shut down an economy for an extended period of time, that number gets greater," she added.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care in France have decreased compared to last week, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday, with over 2,000 fewer citizens in the hospital. However, fatalities have plateaued.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 37,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Updated 4 hours ago - Health

The polarized pandemic election

A Trump supporter protests Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order, during a May 15 rally outside the Capitol in Harrisburg. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

President Trump is going all-in on pushing for a rapid, robust return to normal life, creating a visual, visceral contrast with Joe Biden and other Democrats who are more reticent to rip the masks off.

The state of play: Business friends have been urging Trump from the beginning to keep the lockdowns short. He's listening more and more.

Novavax starts human trials for coronavirus vaccine

Novavax's Nita Patel with a computer model showing the protein structure of a potential coronavirus vaccine at the lab in Gaithersburg, Maryland, in March. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Novavax began clinical trials of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus in Australia on Tuesday, per a statement from the Maryland-based biotechnology firm.

The state of play: 131 volunteers in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Brisbane will undergo injections as part of the study, the company's research chief Gregory Glenn said during a briefing, per Australian Associated Press.

