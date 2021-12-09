The quest to unlock precision psychiatry

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The quest to unlock precision psychiatry

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Psychiatrists and neuroscientists are trying to use biological markers in the brain for depression and other psychiatric disorders to sharpen diagnoses and find more precise treatments.

Why it matters: Mental health disorders affect an estimated 1 in 4 adults in the U.S. each year. More than half don't receive treatment, and for those that take medication, finding the most effective one can be a trial-and-error process.

  • Proponents of precision psychiatry argue the approach can help — but how much is debated.

Background: The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), first published by the American Psychiatric Association in 1952 with four subsequent updates, describes criteria for diagnosing psychiatric disorders, largely based on behavioral symptoms.

  • The manual introduced a shared language to the field of psychiatry that continues to guide diagnosis and, just as importantly, insurance and billing codes, and also frames research questions.

But there's ongoing debate about how reliable the DSM's symptom criteria are for diagnosis and whether a diagnosis successfully predicts how someone will respond to treatment.

  • A recent study from the nonprofit Sapien Labs used mental health symptoms self-reported by more than 100,000 adults to see whether the DSM meaningfully separates people by their symptoms.
  • They found, for example, the symptoms of two people grouped as having autism spectrum disorder may be as different as those for a person in that group and one categorized as having ADHD.
  • The fact that different symptoms patterns in different people can end up with different diagnoses is "a strength that recognizes the heterogeneity of the disorders we are talking about," says Paul Appelbaum, a professor of psychiatry at Columbia University who chairs the DSM steering committee.
  • But,"recruiting people into clinical trials based on more homogeneous symptom profiles rather than the heterogeneous profiles of the DSM can help the search for biological markers of disorders," says Tara Thiagarajan, a neuroscientist and founder of Sapien Labs who is an author of the paper.

The National Institute of Mental Health invested in trying to find biomarkers that former director Tom Insel in 2017 said, in an often cited quote, didn't move the needle on outcomes for people with mental disorders.

  • One issue, says Insel, who is an adviser to Alto Neuroscience, is that some biomarkers would be dismissed if they were found in only a fraction of people characterized by DSM criteria for disorders.
  • "It's better to follow the biomarker data and create clusters based on that data than assume symptoms will map onto the biology," he says.

What's happening: In recent years, researchers have found some biological markers of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder and PTSD.

  • "But none of them have yet reached the point where anyone has been able to demonstrate their value for psychiatric diagnosis per se," Appelbaum says.
  • The DSM-5, published in 2013, explicitly says it hopes reliable and precise biomarkers can be incorporated into diagnostic criteria, he adds.

Aside from diagnosis, some biomarkers are now being assessed to try to predict better treatment outcomes for people, including by two startups that emerged in October —Neumora Therapeutics and Alto Neuroscience.

  • They are using a variety of biomarkers — including imaging of the brain's networks, genetics, EEG brain wave measurements and behavioral data from tests or wearable devices — to try to determine who might have a better outcome from a drug or other treatment.
  • The approach is nascent, but Amit Etkin, Alto's founder and CEO, hopes that over the next 10 years psychiatry will make the kind of progress oncology has by using genomics to better understand cancer mutations and harnessing that information to match therapies to individuals.
  • "Psychiatry is stuck in the '90s and with the myth of the silver bullet" of a single drug or treatment that works for everyone determined to have a disorder, Etkin says.

The big picture: Critics say precision psychiatry puts too much emphasis on the biological underpinnings of disease and not enough on the experiences and environment that shape it.

  • In his forthcoming book, "Healing: Our Path from Mental Illness to Mental Health," Insel argues "the problems are indeed medical but the solutions are social, relational, environmental, and political."
  • "If the goal is to improve outcomes and increase the chances someone will recover, we need to know much more than their symptoms and biology," he says.

Go deeper

John Frank, author of Denver
11 hours ago - Axios Denver

State mental health agency leader resigns amid scrutiny

Robert Werthwein. Photo: Marc Piscotty via COLab

Colorado's behavioral health leader is resigning his post amid intense scrutiny about the massive gaps in the state's mental health safety net.

Driving the news: Robert Werthwein, the Polis administration's director of the Office of Behavioral Health, sent an email to employees Tuesday saying he would step down at the end of February 2022 to seek a position outside the agency, according to an email obtained by Axios Denver.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: COVID cases, deaths on the rise — Emerging Omicron data offers glimmers of hope — Nearly all U.S. cases of Omicron are mild, CDC director says — Experts fear a bad flu season on top of COVID.
  2. Vaccines: FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID booster shots for 16- and 17-year olds — — Fauci says it's "when, not if" definition of "fully vaccinated" changes — Omicron gives a shot to boosters.
  3. States: Gov. Hochul will order some NY hospitals to halt elective surgeries — Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers.
  4. World: EU drug regulator backs mixing COVID vaccines — Poor global equity likely in COVID pill access.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The market fever hasn't broken

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A feeling of unreality still pervades financial markets. Investors who take fiduciary duties seriously still exist — but they're seemingly outnumbered by people who see investing as a fun get-rich-quick game.

Why it matters: The post-pandemic return to some kind of pre-pandemic "normal" has yet to arrive, and as a result there's a lot of worry about the disruption and volatility that could accompany such a transition. The markets, so far, have done an excellent job of climbing that wall of worry.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow