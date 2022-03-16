Melitopol mayor freed after kidnapping by Russian forces

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, who was abducted by Russian forces last week, has been freed, Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba confirmed via Twitter on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs decried Fedorov's kidnapping as a war crime and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that his capture could signal "a new stage of terror" in the war.

Days after Fedorov, a second Ukrainian mayor, Yevhen Matveyev, from the southern city of Dniprorudne, was also kidnapped.

What they're saying: "Ukraine conducted a “special operation” and rescued #Melitopol mayor Ivan Fedorov from captivity in the occupied #Luhansk! Melitopol is Ukraine!" Scherba tweeted.