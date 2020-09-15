1 hour ago - Health

Melinda Gates: COVID-19 erased 25 years of vaccine progress in 25 weeks

Ina Fried, author of Login

The impact of COVID-19 led to "devastating" reversals of global gains in education, poverty eradication, vaccinations, and maternal and child health, according to the findings from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation's annual Goalkeepers report, which were shared exclusively with "Axios on HBO."

Why it matters: The coronavirus is proving to be more than just a health crisis, thrusting millions into poverty.

"Basically, eight months of COVID reversed gains in almost every category that had been made steadily over the last couple of decades," Melinda Gates told me in an interview for "Axios on HBO."

  • Over the last year, 37 million people fell below the $1.90 a day poverty level. "It's the difference between being able to put food on your table or not put food on your table and go hungry," Gates said.
  • With regards to existing vaccinations, the coronavirus has erased all the progress the world has made in the last two and a half decades. "What we know is that 25 years of increased vaccinations that have saved children's lives all over the world was set back in 25 weeks."

Yes, but: There was one area where the world did see progress. The number of people with bank accounts expanded as the pandemic forced governments around the world to find ways to get stimulus money to their populations.

  • Gates said that gain should prove lasting and the importance of getting more money to women is particularly important.
  • "When the cash transfer payment goes into the hands of a woman, it's far more effective," Gates said. "She spends it on the health of her family. She spends it on food."

Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 29,179,130 — Total deaths: 926,923— Total recoveries: 19,763,286Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,553,001 — Total deaths: 194,467 — Total recoveries: 2,474,570 — Total tests: 89,603,688Map
  3. Health: Kids can and do transmit the virus to their household, CDC says — Timeline: The six months that changed everything.
  4. Politics: Bob Woodward says it wasn't Trump's idea to restrict travel from China — Why new stimulus talks are at a "dead end" — Democrats to probe Trump appointees who allegedly interfered with CDC reports.
  5. Education: Teachers union would support mandatory teacher vaccinations.
Orion Rummler
Health

4 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Four states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Kansas and Wisconsin surpassed records set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent after a massive spike this summer — and things are moving in the right direction again.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

A record 307,930 new coronavirus cases were reported in 24 hours, the World Health Organization said in a statement Sunday.

Driving the news: India reported the most additional cases (94,372), followed by the U.S. (45,523) and Brazil (43,718), according to the WHO. The U.S and India both reported more than 1,000 deaths in 24 hours from COVID-19, while Brazil confirmed the virus had killed 874, the WHO noted.

