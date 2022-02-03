Medicare to cover at-home COVID tests

Medicare will start paying for at-home COVID-19 tests purchased through eligible pharmacies and retailers, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday.

The big picture: The Biden administration last month started requiring health insurers to cover the costs of at-home tests. But at the time of the announcement, Medicare was not included in the mandate.

State of play: Medicare beneficiaries will be able to get up to eight over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests each month for free.

CMS "anticipates that this option will be available to people with Medicare in the early spring," according to a press release.

What they're saying: "This is the first time that Medicare has covered an over-the-counter test at no cost to beneficiaries," CMS said.