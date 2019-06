Medicare for All enthusiasts tend to be young and white, according to a poll by the right-leaning group One Nation.

One Nation survey of 1,211 registered likely “non-hard partisan” voters in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin conducted April 13-17, 2019; margin of error ±2.8 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: Politically, it means embracing Medicare for All may not be very helpful for Democrats hoping to make inroads with older and minority voters.

