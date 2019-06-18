Democrats don't get Medicare for All

Republicans have a better grasp on what Medicare for All would look like than Democrats do, according to a new Kaiser Family Foundation survey.

By the numbers: Only 31% of Democrats think health insurance premiums would go away under a national plan — a key component of Sen. Bernie Sanders' Medicare for All bill.

That's compared to 45% of Republicans.

The GOP also (perhaps more understandably) has a better grasp of the more negative aspects of Medicare for All, like that most people's taxes would increase.

My thought bubble: Democrats should probably start trying harder to make sure that their own voters understand at least the good parts about Medicare for All.

