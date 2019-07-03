Adapted from Zirui Song, 2019, "The Pricing of Care Under Medicare for AllImplications and Policy Choices"; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Many specialties would still take a pay cut even under versions of "Medicare for All" that aren't as full-throated as what Sen. Bernie Sanders has proposed, according to recent analysis in JAMA by Harvard's Zirui Song.

The big picture: This is a feature, not a bug, of Medicare for All. Part of the point is to spend less on health care — through steep cuts in how much many doctors and hospitals get paid.