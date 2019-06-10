Not all CEOs hate Medicare for All

Although most large business groups strongly oppose Medicare for All, the opinions of some members of the business community — especially small employers — may be changing, Kaiser Health News reports.
Details: The Business Alliance for a Healthy California, which has tried to garner business support for a universal health care program in the state, has attracted almost 300 mostly small employers.
- One of the co-founders of the group, Dan Geiger, said large companies don't want to get involved because of their ability to use health benefits to attract talent.
- It's also difficult to sign onto the general concept before details are fleshed out, like how much taxes would go up, KHN reports.
The big picture: Most Americans under 65 get their health insurance from their job, meaning that employers have a ton of political sway as the debate over Medicare for All heats up.
- Employer coverage has become more of a financial strain, and in some cases unaffordable, as deductibles have gone up in tandem with the cost of medical care.
- And as more Americans age into Medicare, the situation looks increasingly bleak for employers and workers, as providers are expected raise private insurance rates to recoup for Medicare's lower reimbursements.
Go deeper: