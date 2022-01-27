Sign up for our daily briefing

The ACO plateau

Bob Herman
Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

The number of Medicare accountable care organizations — groups of hospitals and doctors who care for specific groups of Medicare patients — has flat-lined since 2018, new data from the federal government shows.

Why it matters: The Affordable Care Act created ACOs with the intent of both improving quality of care for patients and cutting costs, and then sharing savings with those care providers.

  • But industry interest stagnated after Medicare cracked down on models that made it too easy for providers to collect money.

Between the lines: 41% of all Medicare ACOs are still in what's called "one-sided" models (and that number used to be higher than 80%).

  • "One-sided" means hospitals and doctors collect money if they keep spending on patient care below a certain cost target and hit high-quality scores. But they don't have to pay anything to the federal government if spending is above that cost threshold — in other words, there's no risk of having to pay a penalty and all the reward of possible bonuses.
  • "Two-sided" models are where providers can still get savings, but they also are on the hook to pay back money that goes past their cost target.
  • Hospitals and doctors love one-sided ACOs because they are "a license to pick up dollar bills off the sidewalk," consultants at Gist Healthcare said in 2018.

The big picture: ACOs have scored well on quality and saved some money, but those savings are minuscule — just 0.5% of Medicare's "fee-for-service" spending.

  • And with easier ACO models now scaled back, some hospitals prefer to run their own lucrative Medicare Advantage insurance plan.

Ashley Gold
35 mins ago - Technology

New skill for Olympic athletes: cybersecurity

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

When Olympic athletes from all over the world land in Beijing for the 2022 Olympic Games, they'll be loaded up with burner phones and will likely leave their own devices behind.

Why it matters: Athletes are headed to the Beijing Olympics with mixed guidance from their home countries about whether their personal information will be safe online and their devices will be secure.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
49 mins ago - Health

Omicron is finally burning out

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

New COVID infections are declining in the U.S. — a sign that the Omicron wave has likely peaked.

Yes, but: Deaths are rising, and the U.S. still has a lot of COVID — a reminder that even this milder variant is still a very real threat to unvaccinated Americans.

Jonathan SwanAndrew Solender
50 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Activist Republicans oppose helping Ukraine

Ground personnel unload weapons, including Javelin anti-tank missiles, and other military hardware delivered on a National Airlines plane by U.S. military at Boryspil Airport near Kyiv on Jan. 25, 2022. (Photo: Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Republicans running in high-profile primary races aren't racing to defend Ukraine against a possible Russian invasion. They're settling on a different line of attack: Blame Biden, not Putin.

Why this matters: GOP operatives working in 2022 primary races tell Axios they worry they'll alienate their base if they push to commit American resources or troops to help Ukraine fight Russia.

