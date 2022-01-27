The ACO plateau

The number of Medicare accountable care organizations — groups of hospitals and doctors who care for specific groups of Medicare patients — has flat-lined since 2018, new data from the federal government shows.

Why it matters: The Affordable Care Act created ACOs with the intent of both improving quality of care for patients and cutting costs, and then sharing savings with those care providers.

But industry interest stagnated after Medicare cracked down on models that made it too easy for providers to collect money.

Between the lines: 41% of all Medicare ACOs are still in what's called "one-sided" models (and that number used to be higher than 80%).

"One-sided" means hospitals and doctors collect money if they keep spending on patient care below a certain cost target and hit high-quality scores. But they don't have to pay anything to the federal government if spending is above that cost threshold — in other words, there's no risk of having to pay a penalty and all the reward of possible bonuses.

"Two-sided" models are where providers can still get savings, but they also are on the hook to pay back money that goes past their cost target.

Hospitals and doctors love one-sided ACOs because they are "a license to pick up dollar bills off the sidewalk," consultants at Gist Healthcare said in 2018.

The big picture: ACOs have scored well on quality and saved some money, but those savings are minuscule — just 0.5% of Medicare's "fee-for-service" spending.