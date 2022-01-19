Sign up for our daily briefing

The big Medicare Advantage players keep getting bigger

Bob Herman
Expand chart
Note: Insurance startups include Alignment Healthcare, Bright Health, Clover Health and Devoted Health; Data: Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Six health insurers control roughly three-quarters of the fast-growing Medicare Advantage market, according to an Axios analysis of federal data.

Why it matters: Medicare Advantage enrollment hasn't slowed down in 2022, even though dismal projections from Humana and Cigna freaked out Wall Street earlier this month, and concentration at the top remains high.

The big stat: UnitedHealth Group had almost 7.9 million MA members as of Jan. 1, the most of any insurer and an 11% increase from the 7.1 million members it had at the same time in 2021, according to federal data.

  • That means UnitedHealth captured roughly one out of every three people who joined Medicare Advantage this year.

By the numbers: Here's the MA enrollment totals for the other major insurers, compared with the same period in 2021.

  • Humana: ⬆️ 7% to 5.1 million.
  • CVS: ⬆️ 12% to 3.1 million.
  • Anthem: ⬆️ 24% to 1.9 million.
  • Kaiser Permanente: ⬆️ 4% to 1.8 million.
  • Centene: ⬆️ 29% to 1.4 million.
  • Cigna: ⬇️ 0.3% to less than 553,000.

Between the lines: If anything, UnitedHealth, CVS, Anthem and Centene ate some of Humana's and Cigna's lunches, but all of their lunches were still large.

The big picture: Even a small number of MA members translates into big bucks, which is why startup insurers have rushed to enter the $412 billion market.

  • The federal government pays MA plans more than $1,000 every month, on average, for every person they cover.
  • Startup insurer Devoted Health doubled its MA enrollment from 2021 to 2022, tallying 63,000 members as of Jan. 1. That translates to at least $750 million of annual revenue.

Yes, but: Four leading MA startups — Devoted, Alignment Healthcare, Clover Health and Bright Health — cover 350,000 MA members combined, which is a small fraction of national enrollment.

  • UnitedHealth added double that amount of people to its rolls, just this year.

Zoom in: MA also is playing out very differently in local markets.

  • For example, Highmark and UPMC are the health care oligopolies in Pittsburgh, operating the hospital systems and MA plans in the area.
  • Highmark now has the upper hand in the city: It gained 77,000 MA members for 2022, now totaling 318,000, while UPMC lost members, falling below 200,000.

The bottom line: Health insurers are fighting to attract seniors who continue to flood into the MA market, but problems surrounding MA's coding and excessive payments to insurers remain unresolved.

Go deeper

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
18 mins ago - Health

The end of the Omicron wave is in sight

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The Omicron wave is likely beginning to recede in the U.S., experts say.

Why it matters: Omicron is still wreaking havoc in parts of the country, but infectious disease experts are optimistic that relief is around the corner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

NASA estimates Tonga volcano exploded with force of 5-6 megatons

A satellite image of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Dec. 24, before the eruption. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

NASA scientists estimate the power of Tonga's volcanic eruption over the weekend to have been 5-6 Megatons of TNT equivalent.

Threat level: Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haʻapai volcano and subsequent tsunami killed at least three people. Scientists warn an "ash-seawater cocktail" poses a potentially toxic health threat, and drinking water could be contaminated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG alleges "significant evidence" of Trump Organization fraud

Combination images of former President Trump and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York's attorney general filed a motion Tuesday seeking to compel former President Trump and his two elder children to appear for sworn testimony in her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

Why it matters: Attorney General Letitia James revealed new details in the court filing and a statement on her office's investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, including a preliminary finding alleging the company used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow