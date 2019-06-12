Season 2 of “Axios on HBO” airs Sundays at 6pm ET/PT. Keep up to date with Axios AM:

Study: Medical marijuana may not help alleviate opioid crisis

In this image, a line of clear containers containing marijuana are lined up. The first one is labeled "Merry Berry."
Inventory at the medical marijuana dispensary Takoma Wellness Center in Maryland on August 30, 2016. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images

States that have legalized medical marijuana have seen more opioid overdose deaths, according to a new study reported on by Vox — the opposite of what a 2014 study found.

The state of play: The previous study suggested that when people could use cannabis to treat pain instead of opioids, it led to less overdoses. It was embraced by some state lawmakers. However, the researchers who conducted the latest study say that there's probably no relationship between state marijuana laws and opioid deaths.

