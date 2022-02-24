Sign up for our daily briefing

The trickle-down of medical glove price hikes

Bob Herman

A nitrile glove manufacturing facility in China. Photo: VCG/VCG via Getty Images

A critical shortage of medical gloves during the pandemic last year led to large price hikes from the makers of those gloves — costs that everyone ultimately will absorb.

Driving the news: Medical equipment supplier Owens & Minor reported $660 million of extra revenue in 2021, and expects an additional $235 million this year, based solely on passing along higher costs of purchasing gloves.

How it works: Suppliers like Owens & Minor buy large portions of their medical gloves from contract manufacturers, many of which are based in Asia.

  • The pandemic created an overwhelming demand for sterile gloves, and manufacturers raised prices, a lot — Forbes pegged a box of 100 nitrile gloves in February 2021 as high as $32, up from $3 before the pandemic. Glove prices are receding as demand slows down.
  • Suppliers pass along those costs to their customers, which are hospitals and other medical facilities.
  • Those providers then eventually pass along those costs to employers and insurance companies, and those groups will eventually pass along those costs to you through higher insurance premiums and taxes.

Between the lines: Owens & Minor executives previously said the company would not retain glove price increases, saying it did not want to profiteer.

  • But CFO Andrew Long told Wall Street yesterday those higher glove costs ended up being "slightly favorable" to the company's profitability last year.

The bottom line: The medical glove industry has reaped a lot of extra money from pandemic-era shortages. This is one example of the inflationary impact COVID could end up having months or years down the road.

Alison SnyderSara Fischer
15 mins ago - Health

Influencers played outsized role in pushing anti-vax conspiracies

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A new report from a broad range of disinformation experts finds influencers across many topics — wellness, politics and religion — were largely responsible for spreading viral anti-vaccination content in the U.S. over the past two years.

Why it matters: Influencers with large followings often introduced new and personal angles to familiar anti-vax tropes, making it difficult for social media companies to moderate their comments without running into free speech issues.

Dave Lawler
Updated 31 mins ago - World

PUTIN LAUNCHES ATTACKS

Photo: Sergei Guneyev\TASS via Getty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn swift condemnation from President Biden and other world leaders after announcing a "special military operation" in Ukraine, in a speech that appeared to serve as a declaration of war.

State of play: Russian troops moved into eastern Ukraine and large explosions were reported immediately after Putin's speech, including near Kyiv. The attacks have killed at least 40 people, officials said Thursday.

Zachary BasuMike Allen
34 mins ago - World

Ukraine severs diplomatic relations with Russia

A religious woman holds a cross as she prays on Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Photo: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images

Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine — including attacking the capital, Kyiv — in an overnight barrage that was swift, broad and ruthless. The attack was exactly in line with President Biden's dire forecasts.

Why it matters: The world is waking up to a new era of global upheaval. Two sovereign nations are in a conventional war in Europe for the first time since World War II, with huge ramifications for the power dynamics of Russia and the superpowers, the U.S. and China.

