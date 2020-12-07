"The Fauci effect": Medical school applications up 18% since last year

Applications to medical schools have surged nationwide during the coronavirus pandemic in a trend that some admissions officers are calling the "Fauci effect," NPR reports.

By the numbers: The Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) says applications are up 18% this year overall.

Stanford University School of Medicine saw 11,000 applicants for just 90 seats in its latest round of admissions, marking a 55% increase year-over-year, according to NPR. Boston University saw a 27% increase to 12,024 applications for 110 seats.

The trend could have important long-term impacts. The AAMC reports a "growing physician shortage" in the U.S., with the nation on track to be short 54,100 to 139,000 physicians by 2033.

The big picture: Americans flocking to medical professions during COVID-19 mirrors past crises. Citizens in many ways felt a call-to-arms after 9/11, causing military enlistments to soar.

What they're saying: Some admissions officers say the national prominence of health workers and officials like Anthony Fauci during the pandemic is likely one of the driving forces behind the surge of applications.

Fauci told NPR: "Probably a more realistic assessment is that, rather than the Fauci effect, it's the effect of a physician who is trying to and hopefully succeeding in having an important impact on an individual's health, as well as on global health."

"So if it works to get more young individuals into medical school, go ahead and use my name. Be my guest."

Yes, but: Admissions officers also acknowledge that the rise in applications could be a result of students having more time during social distancing to complete the extensive medical school applications process.