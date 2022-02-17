Sign up for our daily briefing

AI helps measure the jumps in Beijing

Ina Fried
Ina Fried, author of Login

Image: Omega

When Nathan Chen made his medal-winning jumps in team figure skating, viewers around the world knew exactly how high he was flying. That was thanks to new technology from Omega, which uses AI to break down each element of the skater's performance.

Why it matters: New technology helps athletes, judges and fans better understand the fast-paced action of the Olympics.

How it works: Omega placed six cameras around Beijing's Capital Indoor Stadium, where the figure skating competition is taking place.

  • AI is used to home in on the skater, identify the jumps and measures the height and duration of each one.
  • The technology also generates heat maps, showing where athletes spent the most time during their performance.
  • Meanwhile, the cameras are used in speed skating to help determine which skater prompted a false start.

The big picture: As official timekeeper for the Olympics, Omega is responsible for the timing and measurement of all of the games and also for providing an array of data to athletes and broadcasters.

  • The Winter Olympics is a smaller affair, than the summer games with fewer events. For Omega, that meant sending 300 timekeepers and 200 tons of equipment to Beijing, compared to 530 timekeepers and 400 tons of equipment for Tokyo.
  • While cameras alone are used to measure the jumps in figure skating, other sports use positioning systems and sensors placed directly on the athlete. That, for example, is how Omega measures the height of the tricks being done by snowboarders.

Between the lines: As with last year's Tokyo Games, the Swiss company still had to navigate a host of logistical issues created by the pandemic. And it also had just eight months between games, compared to the nearly two years it usually has between Winter and Summer Olympics.

"Everything was time sensitive," said Alain Zobrist, who heads the unit responsible for Omega's Olympic work. "Everything had to be planned to the greatest detail."

Go deeper: The tech that measures Olympic greatness

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 16 mins ago - Economy & Business

FAA administrator who oversaw 5G rollout and Boeing crash fallout resigning

Steve Dickson, administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), speaks during a Senate hearing in Washington, D.C., in November. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Aviation Administration Administrator Steve Dickson announced on Wednesday he will step down from his role on March 31.

Why it matters: Since Dickson became FAA chief in 2019, the agency has imposed a zero tolerance policy on unruly airline passengers and deployed AT&T and Verizon's C-Band 5G service and C-Band 5G service. He also oversaw the return of Boeing following two fatal crashes that left 737 MAX jets grounded, for which the FAA drew criticism from Congress.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Lachlan MarkayJonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP tensions boil over Trump's fundraising tactics

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Donald Trump's spamming of Republican donors could kneecap party efforts to build a steady funding stream for future elections and compete with Democratic fundraising, top GOP officials are privately warning.

Why it matters: The former president's decision to bombard donors with numerous daily emails and texts is sucking up record sums. Four top GOP digital strategists tell Axios it's also imperiling efforts to build a sustainable, grassroots base of financial support for anyone not named Trump.

Go deeper (5 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. says Russia's claims of troop withdrawal were "false"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.S. now believes that Russia's claims that it is withdrawing troops from near Ukraine are "false," and that Moscow has in fact increased its presence on the border "by as many as 7,000 troops" in recent days, a senior administration official told reporters Wednesday.

Why it matters: The explosive claim suggests that Vladimir Putin publicly offered to reopen negotiations "while privately mobilizing for war," the official said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow