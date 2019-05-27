Measles cases reach more than half of U.S. states

Since the start of 2019, the U.S. recorded 940 cases in 26 states, with Maine and New Mexico reporting their first patients in the week ending May 24 and New York continuing to have the highest number of new infections, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday.
What's new: In an effort to halt the spread of the extremely contagious disease, the CDC recently threatened to use its Do Not Board list on 8 infected people, as first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by Axios, in a move that successfully persuaded them from boarding their scheduled flights.