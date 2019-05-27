Measles cases reach more than half of U.S. states

What's new: In an effort to halt the spread of the extremely contagious disease, the CDC recently threatened to use its Do Not Board list on 8 infected people, as first reported by the Washington Post and confirmed by Axios, in a move that successfully persuaded them from boarding their scheduled flights.

As the summer season starts with increased travel via airports plus attendance at amusement parks and summer camps, public health officials are concerned that this outbreak will continue spreading.

CDC says a key focus is to fight misinformation campaigns by anti-vaccination groups.

