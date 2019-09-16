No new measles cases reported last week for first time since January

No new cases of measles were reported the week of Sept. 6–12 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the first time since January.

Why it matters: Despite the milestone, public health officials warn that this does not mean the outbreak is over, particularly as other countries and 2 New York counties continue efforts to stem their outbreaks. Measles is an extremely contagious disease with harmful side effects that range from possible lowered immunity to other diseases to death, though infection is largely preventable via vaccination.

