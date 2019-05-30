Data: CDC; Chart: Harry Stevens/Axios

Measles cases today reached 971 in 26 states so far this year — eclipsing 1994's 963 cases reported for the entire year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

Why it matters: Measles was considered "eradicated" in 2000 after the CDC developed the MMR vaccine, which is 97% effective with 2 doses. But the extremely contagious virus has crept back into American society, mainly via pockets of communities who refuse to use the vaccinations, experts have told Axios.