McConnell urges White House not to strike stimulus deal before election

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has urged White House negotiators not to cut a deal with Democrats on new coronavirus stimulus before the election.

Driving the news: McConnell informed Senate Republicans of the move at a closed-door lunch on Tuesday, two people familiar with his remarks tell Axios. McConnell's remarks were first reported by the Washington Post.

Why it matters: Any agreement between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, the White House's top stimulus negotiator, would likely be shot down by Senate Republicans — which could put GOP incumbents in tight races in an even more precarious spot just days away from Nov. 3.

What we're hearing: McConnell told his conference that he signaled to the White House that Pelosi isn't willing to give enough and isn't negotiating in good faith, the two sources said.

He also voiced concerns about any distraction to the Senate's plans to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court, which he plans to hold a vote on next Monday.

Yes, but: Hours after the Senate GOP lunch, Pelosi and Mnuchin — who dialed in from Israel — spoke again and are moving "closer to an agreement," Pelosi's deputy chief of staff Drew Hammill said.

"[B]oth sides are serious about finding a compromise," Hammill added. "The two principals will continue their discussions tomorrow afternoon upon the Secretary's return."

Between the lines: President Trump wants "a big deal" before Nov. 3, and has indicated his willingness to spend several trillion dollars as he seeks re-election.

But that idea faces strong opposition from Republicans wary of another massive pandemic relief package.

Mnuchin is widely seen by many GOP lawmakers as someone who is too willing to compromise with Democrats and give in to Pelosi's demands.

What's next: GOP senators want to save face by voting on a smaller, more targeted $500 billion relief bill this week. But the move is largely about optics and Democrats have said it's too small to garner their support.

