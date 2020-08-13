Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday that the Senate will not hold any more votes until Sept. 8, though members will remain on 24-hour notice in case a coronavirus stimulus deal is reached.

Why it matters: With millions of Americans unemployed, the Trump administration and Democrats remain hopelessly deadlocked and unlikely to reach a deal any time soon.

The state of play: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had initiated a phone call and made clear that the White House is "not budging from their position concerning the size and scope of a legislative package."

“Democrats have compromised. Repeatedly, we have made clear to the Administration that we are willing to come down $1 trillion if they will come up $1 trillion," Pelosi said.

Meanwhile, President Trump suggested on Fox Business Thursday that he would block any stimulus bill that includes funding for the U.S. Postal Service — a key Democratic demand.

What they're saying: "If the Speaker of the House and Minority Leader of the Senate decide to finally let another rescue package move forward for workers and for families, it would take bipartisan consent to meet for legislative business sooner than scheduled," McConnell said on the Senate floor.

"The American people need more help. The coronavirus is not finished with our country, so Congress cannot be finished helping our people."

The other side: The House announced earlier this week that the chamber will not hold any floor votes till Sept. 14 earlier this week.