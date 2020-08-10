38 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House will not hold votes until Sept. 14 unless stimulus deal is reached

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced Monday that the House will not hold any floor votes until Sept. 14, though members will remain on 24-hour notice to return to Washington in case a deal on coronavirus stimulus is reached.

Why it matters: Democrats and the Trump administration remain deadlocked and have not met since negotiations broke down without a deal on Friday.

  • In the meantime, President Trump has signed four executive actions to provide economic relief, which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have slammed as "weak" and "absurdly unconstitutional."
  • The Senate remains in session this week but does not have any floor votes scheduled.

What they're saying: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has not been involved in the negotiations between the White House and Democrats, criticized Pelosi for holding up a deal by demanding funding for state and local budgets that have been decimated by the pandemic.

  • "Republicans want to send cash right now for schools, testing, and unemployment benefits, and argue over state bailouts later," McConnell said on the Senate floor Monday, adding that the GOP has done "everything possible" to reach a stimulus deal.

Hoyer said in a statement: “Unfortunately, while it has been nearly three months since the House passed the Heroes Act to provide assistance to families, increase testing and tracing, and help state and local governments keep teachers, first responders, and other essential workers on the job, Republicans have refused to act."

What to watch: Congress must also pass a deal on government funding before it expires on Sept. 30. "We cannot risk a government shutdown in the middle of a pandemic and an economic crisis," Hoyer said.

Go deeper: Pelosi, Schumer say July jobs report underscores need for next coronavirus stimulus

Go deeper

Rashaan Ayesh
Aug 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mnuchin says Trump executive orders were cleared by Justice Department

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin insisted on "Fox News Sunday" that President Trump's executive orders on coronavirus aid were cleared by the Justice Department's Office of Legal Counsel, and said that Democrats are going to "have a lot of explaining to do" if they choose to challenge them in court.

Why it matters: Democrats and even some Republicans have criticized Trump's decision to circumvent Congress to extend unemployment benefits as executive overreach, given that the Constitution gives Congress power to appropriate spending.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "States don't have the money" for Trump's unemployment order

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi claimed on "Fox News Sunday" that states don't have the funds to comply with the executive order President Trump signed on Saturday, which requires them to cover 25% of an additional $400 in weekly unemployment benefits.

Why it matters: Many state and local governments have had their budgets devastated by the economic impacts of the coronavirus, which have caused expenses to soar and revenues to plunge.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
Aug 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kudlow says he regrets claiming Trump couldn't use executive order for unemployment

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that he regrets suggesting this week that unemployment benefits can only be extended by Congress.

Why it matters: President Trump's decision to bypass Congress to sign four executive actions, including one that provides $400 per week in extra unemployment benefits, has prompted outcry from Democrats and even some Republicans who believe he is overstepping his constitutional authority.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow