McConnell on potential GOP Senate leader challenge: "I don't own the job"

Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday confirmed that he plans to run for another term as the GOP's leader in the chamber but said, "I don't own the job," when asked about a potential challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.).

Driving the news: "Anybody in the conference can run if they choose to," McConnell said at a Punchbowl News event on Thursday.

McConnell also said that "Obviously, I'm going to run again for leader."

"I never thought honestly I'd get to the Senate, so I'm extremely proud of the fact that my members have elected me without opposition as many times as they have and I hope they'll do it one more time at least," he added.

The big picture: McConnell's remarks come as he and Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, feud over their party's midterm election plan.

Scott unveiled a policy agenda ahead of the midterms, dubbed an 11-point plan to "rescue America," which McConnell and other top Republicans emphatically rejected.

"We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years," McConnell told a crowd of reporters at the Capitol earlier this month.

Former President Trump has privately pushed Scott to challenge McConnell for Senate majority leader, Politico reports.

