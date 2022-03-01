McConnell rejects NRSC Chair Rick Scott's tax pitch

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has publicly swatted down a controversial tax proposal pitched by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, in an unusual airing of private tensions between the two senior Republicans.

Driving the news: Standing before a crowd of reporters at the Capitol, Tuesday afternoon, McConnell sentenced the Scott plan to death.

"We will not have as part of our agenda a bill that raises taxes on half the American people and sunsets Social Security and Medicare within five years," McConnell said.

"That will not be part of the Republican Senate Majority agenda. We will focus instead on what the American people are concerned about: inflation, energy, defense, the border and crime."

Behind the scenes: Scott infuriated McConnell and other top Republicans with his recent decision to release a policy agenda ahead of the midterms. The agenda, dubbed Scott's 11-point plan to "rescue America," contained controversial provisions that the Democrats are already turning into attack ads.

The statement that put Republicans most on edge raised the prospect of new taxes on the poorest Americans: "All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax."

During Monday night's leadership meeting, which McConnell convened, members of leadership took turns taking shots at Scott over his decision to release the agenda ahead of the midterms.

Senators at the meeting — which included Senate Republican conference chair John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Senate minority whip John Thune (R-S.D.) — grilled Scott over why he released an agenda that Democrats were now weaponizing against them.

What they're saying: Scott has defended his decision by saying that he released the agenda in his personal capacity as a rank-and-file senator — not as a party platform.

But given his role as chair of the NRSC, it "makes it a little confusing," Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) told Politico.

Scott and his team are not backing down.

"Republicans, and really all Americans outside of Washington, are demanding that we have a plan to turn our country around," said Chris Hartline, a spokesperson for Scott, in a statement to Politico. "Sen. Scott is not afraid to start this conversation and will continue talking about his plan to rescue America."

The bottom line: As Axios first reported, McConnell has been telling colleagues and donors Senate Republicans won't release a governing agenda before November's elections.