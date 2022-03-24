McConnell to vote 'no' on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he will vote 'no' on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The big picture: Jackson is likely to be confirmed with or without McConnell’s support, but he had left the door open in previous days, saying he wasn't yet sure.

What he's saying now: In a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell said Jackson deflected questions on constitutional philosophy and cited the fact that she's backed by groups that support court-packing.

"I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson to her lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," McConnell said.

Jackson "declined to address critically important questions and ameliorate real concerns," he added, pointing to her non-answers on court-packing. "Judge Jackson was the court-packers’ pick. And she testified like it."

Jackson followed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's precedent in declining to respond to a number of questions during her hearing. Court-packing is also a subject that would be decided solely by the president and Congress.

Worth noting: McConnell voted against Jackson's appointment to the D.C. circuit court last year.

