McConnell to vote 'no' on Ketanji Brown Jackson

Shawna Chen
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell speaks to reporters following a lunch meeting with Senate Republicans at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer via Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Thursday that he will vote 'no' on Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court.

The big picture: Jackson is likely to be confirmed with or without McConnell’s support, but he had left the door open in previous days, saying he wasn't yet sure.

What he's saying now: In a speech on the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell said Jackson deflected questions on constitutional philosophy and cited the fact that she's backed by groups that support court-packing.

  • "I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson to her lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," McConnell said.
  • Jackson "declined to address critically important questions and ameliorate real concerns," he added, pointing to her non-answers on court-packing. "Judge Jackson was the court-packers’ pick. And she testified like it."
  • Jackson followed Justice Amy Coney Barrett's precedent in declining to respond to a number of questions during her hearing. Court-packing is also a subject that would be decided solely by the president and Congress.

Worth noting: McConnell voted against Jackson's appointment to the D.C. circuit court last year.

