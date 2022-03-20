McConnell: No final decision yet on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't decided whether he'll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, he told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.
Why it matters: If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first justice in decades to have significant experience representing criminal defendants.
- Jackson has garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats.
The big picture: When asked by host Margaret Brennan — who observed that McConnell had voted against Jackson for a previous appointment — how he was feeling about his vote, McConnell stressed that his mind was not made up.
- "We had a very good conversation in my office and I asked her, you know, typically the Supreme Court nominees of both parties have never answered the questions. What they typically say is that something might come before me and I don't want to prejudge how I might actually vote," McConnell said.
- McConnell said that during their conversation he observed that Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer had opposed court packing and asked Jackson for her stance.
- "She wouldn't do that. So, in the meantime, the committee will ask her all the tough questions. I haven't made a final decision as to how I'm going to vote."
Go deeper: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court