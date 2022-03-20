McConnell: No final decision yet on confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) hasn't decided whether he'll vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, he told CBS' "Face the Nation" on Sunday.

Why it matters: If confirmed, Jackson will be the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court and the first justice in decades to have significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Jackson has garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats.

The big picture: When asked by host Margaret Brennan — who observed that McConnell had voted against Jackson for a previous appointment — how he was feeling about his vote, McConnell stressed that his mind was not made up.

"We had a very good conversation in my office and I asked her, you know, typically the Supreme Court nominees of both parties have never answered the questions. What they typically say is that something might come before me and I don't want to prejudge how I might actually vote," McConnell said.

McConnell said that during their conversation he observed that Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer had opposed court packing and asked Jackson for her stance.

"She wouldn't do that. So, in the meantime, the committee will ask her all the tough questions. I haven't made a final decision as to how I'm going to vote."

Go deeper: Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court