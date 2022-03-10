Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), one of America's most inscrutable power players, has made the surprising decision to open his archive to a journalist, and sit for long interviews.

Why it matters: McConnell's signature has been to keep his counsel and hide his emotions — rarely showing his hand or sharing his mind, as he outfoxed opponents, generation after generation.

Mike Tackett — AP's deputy Washington bureau chief, and a former New York Times political reporter — has signed to write a McConnell biography, "The Price of Power," for Simon & Schuster.

I'm told Tackett has been granted extensive interviews with McConnell and access to his vast archive — his receipts.

The trove includes everything from childhood mementoes to official papers. Tackett has begun the interviews.

The book, from powerhouse editor Priscilla Painton, is billed as a deep dive on "one of the most guarded and powerful actors in the nation's capital ... one of the most consequential political figures of this century."

No publication date is set — it's likely years away.

Between the lines: The wily McConnell — who would become majority leader if, as is quite possible, Republicans win the Senate back in November — is clearly thinking about his legacy.

In 2016, McConnell — who turned 80 last month — published an autobiography with an incredibly apt title: "The Long Game."

Tackett told me he'll explore: "How is it with all the turmoil in the Republican Party— from the Tea Party through the Trump era, a period that saw two House Speakers step aside — that McConnell has retained his power and authority in the Republican Party?"