35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell challenges Amy McGrath to "Lincoln-Douglas style debate"

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Wednesday challenged his Democratic competitor, Amy McGrath, to a "socially distanced, Lincoln-Douglas style debate" with "no notes at the table, no props and no audience."

Why it matters: McConnell has held a steady lead over McGrath in most polling for the race, adding a layer of intrigue over his request.

  • McConnell is a fundraising giant, and most prognosticators believe he'll hold onto his seat in November.
  • Cook Political Report rates the race as "likely Republican," and the latest Quinnipiac poll showed McConnell ahead by five points.

What he's saying: McConnell argued, "While the coronavirus campaign has changed how we campaign in 2020, it is my view that any plans to hold in-person debates between the two of us should not be impacted."

  • "Before casting their ballots this November, Kentuckians deserve the opportunity to compare us side-by-side as we share out competing visions for Kentucky's long-term prosperity."

The big picture: Debates without an audience look set to be the norm amid the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders trial ran this method in March with head-to-head debate in a television studio near the tail end of their Democratic primary battle.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 9 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told The Courier Journal Tuesday that the House bill on the U.S. Postal Service "could open the opportunity for discussion" on stalled negotiations on the next coronavirus relief package. But he added the Senate was unlikely to pass a postal-only bill.

The big picture: House Speaker Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a Politico Playbook event Tuesday that Democrats were "willing to cut" their coronavirus proposal "in half" to strike a deal with Republicans and White House officials, per Reuters. "We have to try to come to that agreement now," Pelosi said.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Hans NicholsRashaan Ayesh
Aug 18, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bernie: I'll even work with conservatives to stop Trump

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said Monday night he will "work with progressives, moderates, and yes, with conservatives, to preserve this nation" while appealing to voters during the Democratic National Convention.

The big picture: Sanders may be the best positioned to turn out progressives and young voters who see Biden as too much a part of the establishment or the old guard.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

GM's electric vehicle business could be worth big money

Data: Yahoo; Chart: Axios Visuals

A Morgan Stanley note Tuesday pegged the value of General Motor's nascent electric vehicle business at $20 billion, a tally well above the firm's assessment of GM's core gasoline-powered lines.

Why it matters: It signals analysts' view that revenues from electric vehicles and battery tech are going to be a big thing despite what's now a tiny market share, but it's unclear who the long-term winners will be.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow