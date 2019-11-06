McClatchy launches political subscription product Impact2020

The big picture: The digital subscription will include access to all video and text reporting from the 30 markets that McClatchy covers locally, as well as content produced from McClatchy's core D.C. politics team.

According to McClatchy's website, the offer includes a one-year digital subscription for $50 that can be renewed at $125 annually.

Between the lines: The company is also launching a new political newsletter — also called Impact2020 — and a political podcast that will be available for free.

McClatchy's vice president of news Kristin Roberts says the company will start reaching out to consumers primarily through the newsletter about its new product.

"We have tens of thousands of readers that have indicated interested in more political reporting," says Roberts

The bottom line: The subscription revenue will help McClatchy move from a reliance on ad-based traffic "to one based on a loyal reader or someone who will subscribe," according to Roberts.