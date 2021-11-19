McCarthy's 8-hour speech forces Democrats to delay social spending vote

House Democrats scrapped their plans to hold a vote on a mammoth social spending bill Thursday night after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke their patience with a record-long floor speech.

The big picture: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced shortly after midnight Friday that Democrats would go into recess and return at 8 a.m. to pass the bill, which is opposed by all Republicans. McCarthy finished speaking at 5:10 a.m. ET — marking the longest continued speech since at least 1909.

His speech, which began at 8:38 p.m., exceeded the previous 21st century record set by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in 2018 of eight hours and seven minutes.

“This one minute feels almost like eight hours now. I want to thank my colleagues for standing with me,” he said of his fellow Republican members who stayed throughout, many nodding off during his speech.

The other side: A senior Democratic aide told Axios, "McCarthy is welcome to continue his raving as late into the night as he wants. The House will return and vote first thing Friday morning."

The aide added, "We thank the minority leader for helping us maximize the coverage of our efforts."

What they're saying: "Kevin is … trying to show his conference that he's a tough guy," said Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), who was present for much of the speech.

Jackson Lee, who is a chief deputy whip for the House Democrats, said McCarthy's speech has done little to shake support for the bill: "I have not heard anyone changing ... their commitment to vote 'yes' on this legislation."

Rep. Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.), exiting the Capitol well after midnight, said he had no insight into McCarthy's motives. "I haven’t been able to ask him — I don’t know. Postpone [the bill], I guess."

"What are we doing? Childcare. What are they doing? Tantrums," said Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez (D-N.M.).

The big picture: Frequent disruptions by Democrats and angry replies from McCarthy throughout the speech showcased the bitter divide between the two parties in Congress.

After relentless heckling from Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), McCarthy suggested the Ohio congressman might lose his committee assignments, saying: "I know Speaker Pelosi likes to remove people from committee when they don't meet a higher standard."

The comment was a reference to the House voting a day earlier to strip Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) of his assignments for posting a video depicting violence against President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Ocasio-Cortez responded to McCarthy's remark by shouting back that Gosar was "inciting violence," before leaving the chamber.

Ryan said at another point in the speech to McCarthy: "Keep going, no one's listening anyway."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on McCarthy's speech length and to include details of Pelosi's 2018 speech.