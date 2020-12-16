Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Mitch's heads-ups

Mitch McConnell. Photo: Pool / Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell alerted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Tuesday morning that he would congratulate President-elect Joe Biden for winning the Electoral College vote.

But, but, but: McCarthy is refusing to do the same, and a group of 26 incoming GOP House members sent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi a letter asking her to investigate alleged voter fraud.

Why it matters: While the Senate majority leader is trying to return a sense of equilibrium to his chamber, McCarthy — who's already plotting his run for House speaker in 2022 — is refusing to do anything that may upset President Trump.

  • As Axios scooped Tuesday evening, McConnell alerted White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about his planned congratulations, so the president would not be caught off guard.

Axios also learned McConnell placed a separate call to McCarthy, the California Republican, who serves as House minority leader.

  • McCarthy ignored repeated questions from reporters Tuesday night about whether he would join McConnell in recognizing Biden’s victory.

The group of incoming Republican freshmen is showing a similar reluctance in the letter they sent Tuesday night to Pelosi.

  • “Under your leadership over the past several years, the House has demonstrated a zest for all sorts of investigations, and we believe that you have the strong capacity to initiate a thorough investigation into these voting irregularities,” the letter says. 

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
Updated 11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell congratulates Joe Biden on becoming president-elect

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) officially addressed Joe Biden as president-elect on Tuesday, saying in a speech on the Senate floor: "The Electoral College has spoken."

Why it matters: McConnell is the most prominent Republican to concede that President Trump lost the November election and congratulate Biden on his victory.

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
10 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell urges Republicans not to contest Biden win on Jan. 6

Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his leadership team urged fellow Republicans on a conference call today not to participate in any efforts to object to certifying Joe Biden's presidential election win in the Jan. 6 joint session, two sources on the call tell Axios.

Why it matters: This is about politics as much as about doing the right thing. McConnell expressed concern about such a vote, because the GOP would have to vote it down — something that could damage incumbents up for re-election in 2022.

Dan PrimackAlayna Treene
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin: GOP leadership will use bipartisan bill as framework for stimulus deal

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-West Va.). Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The bipartisan group of senators working on an economic stimulus deal have received assurances from Senate GOP leadership that their $748 billion proposal will be used as the framework for a relief package that Congress hopes to pass by the end of the week, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) tells the Axios Re:Cap podcast.

Why it matters: This is the most compromise we've seen from Congress to date in trying to pass a new round of economic stimulus, as the country grapples with its worst-ever surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

