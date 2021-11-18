House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would get their committee assignments back if Republicans take the House majority in 2022.

The big picture: Gosar and Greene are the only two House Republicans to lose committee seats in the 117th Congress, "which has been plagued by violence and inflammatory rhetoric both inside and outside the Capitol," Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

What happened: The House on Wednesday voted to strip Gosar from his committee assignments for posting a video on Twitter that depicts him attacking President Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Greene lost her committee seats back in February over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats.

What they're saying: "They'll have committees. The committee assignments they have now, they may have other committee assignments. They may have better committee assignments," McCarthy said during a press conference when asked if Gosar and Greene could get their seats back if the GOP retakes the majority.