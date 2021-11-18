Sign up for our daily briefing

McCarthy: Gosar, Greene could get on "better" committees after midterms

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Thursday that Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) would get their committee assignments back if Republicans take the House majority in 2022.

The big picture: Gosar and Greene are the only two House Republicans to lose committee seats in the 117th Congress, "which has been plagued by violence and inflammatory rhetoric both inside and outside the Capitol," Axios' Andrew Solender reports.

What happened: The House on Wednesday voted to strip Gosar from his committee assignments for posting a video on Twitter that depicts him attacking President Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

  • Greene lost her committee seats back in February over her past endorsement of baseless conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric against Democrats.

What they're saying: "They'll have committees. The committee assignments they have now, they may have other committee assignments. They may have better committee assignments," McCarthy said during a press conference when asked if Gosar and Greene could get their seats back if the GOP retakes the majority.

Andrew Solender
Nov 18, 2021 - Politics & Policy

Democrats brace for retaliation over Gosar censure

Rep. Paul Gosar rides a Capitol subway car Wednesday, before he was censured. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

House Democrats are braced for retribution if Republicans retake the majority next year, after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy promised it as he complained about the effort to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.).

Why it matters: The speeches that preceded Wednesday's vote illustrated how an effort to hold a member to account only exacerbated the divide between congressional Democrats and Republicans.

Andrew Solender
Nov 17, 2021 - Politics & Policy

GOP Rep. Gosar censured, booted from committees over violent video

Rep. Paul Gosar. Photo: Jonathan Ernst-Pool/Getty Images

The House on Wednesday voted to censure Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and strip him of his committee assignments for posting a video on Twitter that depicts him attacking President Biden and killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Why it matters: Gosar is the second House Republican to lose committee seats at the hands of the Democratic majority in the 117th Congress, which has been plagued by violence and inflammatory rhetoric both inside and outside the Capitol.

Andrew Solender
Updated 13 hours ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy's 8-hour speech forces Democrats to delay social spending vote

View of McCarthy's speech in the Capitol. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

House Democrats scrapped their plans to hold a vote on a mammoth social spending bill Thursday night after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke their patience with a record-long floor speech.

The big picture: House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) announced shortly after midnight Friday that Democrats would go into recess and return at 8 a.m. to pass the bill, which is opposed by all Republicans. McCarthy finished speaking at 5:10 a.m. ET — marking the longest continued speech since at least 1909.

