MBA applications fall in the wake of strict visa rules and trade war

Business schools are experiencing continued dips in MBA applications amid heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. and ongoing trade war tensions, the Financial Times reports.

The big picture: Stricter rules for international-student visas have discouraged foreign students from applying, along with America's increasingly anti-immigrant politics. University officials fear the issue is specifically troublesome for Chinese students — among the largest international-student population at American business schools — as the U.S.-China trade war persists.