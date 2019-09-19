MBA applications fall in the wake of strict visa rules and trade war

Business schools are experiencing continued dips in MBA applications amid heightened anti-immigrant rhetoric in the U.S. and ongoing trade war tensions, the Financial Times reports.
The big picture: Stricter rules for international-student visas have discouraged foreign students from applying, along with America's increasingly anti-immigrant politics. University officials fear the issue is specifically troublesome for Chinese students — among the largest international-student population at American business schools — as the U.S.-China trade war persists.
By the numbers:
- Stanford University cites a 6% drops in MBA applications.
- Dartmouth College saw a 22.5% drop in applications at its Tuck School of Business this year.
- Duke University saw a 14.6% drop this year.
- University of Chicago's Booth School of Business saw an uptick this year of 3.4%, but is still recovering from an 8.2% drop in 2018.
Between the lines: Business school leaders worry stalled intake numbers could lead to program closures. Universities to recently close their MBA programs include the University of Iowa, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest University.
