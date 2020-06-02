44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Twitter adds warning label to Matt Gaetz tweet against Antifa

Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A tweet by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) has been flagged with a warning label after violating the platform's rules against "glorifying violence" by calling for the far-left group Antifa to be hunted like "terrorists."

What he's saying... Gaetz, a relentless ally of President Trump, tweeted Monday: "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"

  • Twitter's addition of the warning label limits engagements with the tweet, including likes, retweets or replies.
  • Antifa, short for anti-fascism, is a decentralized group.

Gaetz tweeted in response to Twitter on Monday evening: "Their warning is my badge of honor. Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans. Our government should hunt them down."

  • "Twitter should stop enabling them. I’ll keep saying it," the congressman added.

Why it matters: The post came after Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to treat Antifa as a terrorist group amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. It also comes as Twitter is increasing its fact-checks on lawmakers, including Trump himself.

  • The platform issued its first-ever warning label on a Trump tweet last week. The president in response issued an executive order drawing back some social media protections.

