Twitter adds warning label to Matt Gaetz tweet against Antifa

A tweet by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) has been flagged with a warning label after violating the platform's rules against "glorifying violence" by calling for the far-left group Antifa to be hunted like "terrorists."

What he's saying... Gaetz, a relentless ally of President Trump, tweeted Monday: "Now that we clearly see Antifa as terrorists, can we hunt them down like we do those in the Middle East?"

Twitter's addition of the warning label limits engagements with the tweet, including likes, retweets or replies.

Antifa, short for anti-fascism, is a decentralized group.

Gaetz tweeted in response to Twitter on Monday evening: "Their warning is my badge of honor. Antifa is a terrorist organization, encouraging riots that hurt Americans. Our government should hunt them down."

"Twitter should stop enabling them. I’ll keep saying it," the congressman added.

Why it matters: The post came after Trump announced on Sunday that he plans to treat Antifa as a terrorist group amid ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd. It also comes as Twitter is increasing its fact-checks on lawmakers, including Trump himself.