Gaetz: "We're proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) doubled down on his rhetoric about the Capitol insurrection on Thursday, telling Steve Bannon on his podcast that he is "ashamed of nothing" and "proud of the work we did" on Jan. 6.

Why it matters: Gaetz, one of President Trump's most vocal supporters, has routinely made baseless claims regarding election fraud. He has mentioned the Capitol insurrection on social media more than any other Republican in Congress.

Biden on Thursday squarely blamed Trump for the riot and said the former president "rallied the mob to attack" the Capitol.

What he's saying: "We’re ashamed of nothing," Gaetz said during an appearance on Bannon's podcast with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.).

"We’re proud of the work we did on January 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity," he added.

"We’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol, who had no intent of breaking the law and doing violence."

What to watch: Gaetz and Greene are scheduled to hold a press conference Thursday afternoon marketed as a "Republican response to expose the truth" about the deadly riot.