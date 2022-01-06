Sign up for our daily briefing

The members of Congress talking about Jan. 6 the most

Stef W. Kight
Democrats account for nine of the top 10 members of Congress who've most mentioned the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on social media and other public communications, according to data from Quorum provided to Axios.

Why it matters: A year ago, the Trump rally-turned-deadly-riot threatened the safety of senators and House members on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats have been most persistent in their criticism of the unprecedented event, according to the analysis.

By the numbers: In total, members of Congress made 12,853 mentions of Jan. 6 across press releases, floor statements, newsletters to constituents, tweets and Facebook posts from Jan. 7, 2021, to Tuesday morning, Quorum found.

  • Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) mentioned "January 6th," "Jan 6th" or "insurrection" 261 times — more than any other House member or senator.
  • Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) used Twitter to bash Republicans over the insurrection, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the only Republican to make the top 10, according to the data.
  • Many of his tweets focused on a baseless theory that the FBI was involved in the attack.

Go deeper

Andrew Solender
Jan 5, 2022 - Politics & Policy

How Trump’s endorsements are shaping a future GOP Congress

Data: Axios research; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Donald Trump is using the power of his endorsement not only to punish "disloyal" House Republicans but reward members of the chamber's most conservative Republican groups.

Why it matters: The former president's support for more than 20 incumbent re-election bids highlights his efforts to reshape the House Republican conference in his image, through midterms that could thrust the GOP back into power a year from now.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
Jan 4, 2022 - Politics & Policy

Trump cancels Jan. 6 press conference

Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Former President Trump on Tuesday announced he had canceled a press conference he planned to hold on Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

What he's saying: Trump claimed he had canceled the event in light of the "total bias and dishonesty" of the House select committee investigating the deadly events of Jan. 6, as well as the "fake news media."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
16 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Jan. 6 committee may hold prime-time hearings

January 6th Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speak to the media after a hearing. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House's January 6th Committee is considering rare prime-time hearings to help build a maximum audience for testimony about what happened during the Capitol riot, one year ago tomorrow.

Why it matters: The committee sees its eyewitnesses as building a "case" to combat doubts raised by former President Trump and his Republican allies.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow