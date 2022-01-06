The members of Congress talking about Jan. 6 the most

Sign up for our daily briefing
Democrats account for nine of the top 10 members of Congress who've most mentioned the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on social media and other public communications, according to data from Quorum provided to Axios.
Why it matters: A year ago, the Trump rally-turned-deadly-riot threatened the safety of senators and House members on both sides of the aisle. But Democrats have been most persistent in their criticism of the unprecedented event, according to the analysis.
By the numbers: In total, members of Congress made 12,853 mentions of Jan. 6 across press releases, floor statements, newsletters to constituents, tweets and Facebook posts from Jan. 7, 2021, to Tuesday morning, Quorum found.
- Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) mentioned "January 6th," "Jan 6th" or "insurrection" 261 times — more than any other House member or senator.
- Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) used Twitter to bash Republicans over the insurrection, such as Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).
- Meanwhile, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) was the only Republican to make the top 10, according to the data.
- Many of his tweets focused on a baseless theory that the FBI was involved in the attack.