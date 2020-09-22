35 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Matt Gaetz discusses post-Trump GOP in new book, "Firebrand"

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), a rising conservative star, writes about traveling with President Trump from New Hampshire to Dover Air Force Base for the return of the remains of two constituents killed in Afghanistan in his book, "Firebrand," out Tuesday.

"He insisted we cut the politics short," Gaetz told Axios. "He said: 'Matt, we have to show the country the impact of these wars.' ... President Trump understands that to move people, you have to create scenes and use images. It's not enough to talk."

Gaetz, 38, also told Axios a fascinating story during a phone interview about the book:

  • Gaetz said that after he was elected to the House in 2016 from a district full of active-duty military, he asked how he could get on the Armed Services Committee. He was told to raise $75,000 for Republicans.
  • The congressman told me he wondered: "Is anyone here wearing a wire?"
  • Gaetz, playing to win, raised $150,000. He said he then was asked what additional committee he wanted. He chose Judiciary, where his profile soared during impeachment.

He is part of a new generation of Republicans who don't shun talk of climate change: "My mission is to unite Americans around this generational challenge." He advocates a pollution tax.

  • "To fully vindicate the Trump presidency," Gaetz added, "we need to embrace the energy of the populist elements of the Trump movement."

4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Wall Street fears stimulus is doomed

The fight over a new Supreme Court justice will take Washington's partisan bickering to a new level and undermine any chance for needed coronavirus relief measures before November's election, Wall Street analysts say.

What we're hearing: "With the passing of Justice Ginsburg, the level of rhetorical heat has increased, if that seemed even possible," Greg Staples, head of fixed income for the Americas at DWS Group, tells Axios in an email.

Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 31,346,086 — Total deaths: 965,294— Total recoveries: 21,518,790Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 a.m. ET: 6,858,130 — Total deaths: 199,890 — Total recoveries: 2,615,949 — Total tests: 95,841,281Map.
  3. Health: CDC says it mistakenly published guidance about COVID-19 spreading through air.
  4. Media: Conservative blogger who spread COVID-19 misinformation worked for Fauci's agency.
  5. Politics: House Democrats file legislation to fund government through Dec. 11.
  6. World: U.K. upgrades COVID alert level as Europe sees worrying rise in infections — "The Wake-Up Call" warns the West about the consequences of mishandling a pandemic.
2 hours ago - Technology

Why Puerto Rico is still struggling to get online

Internet connectivity remains a weak link for the disaster-wracked U.S. territory Puerto Rico, and some experts fear a new tranche of Federal Communications Commission subsidies set aside just for the island might not help the people most in need of a broadband connection.

Why it matters: Puerto Rico is locked out of most federal funding available to U.S. states to help expand internet service. The island risks being left behind as carriers expand and upgrade high-speed internet networks elsewhere, even as infrastructure-damaging tropical storms come faster and harder and the pandemic makes broadband even more of a must-have.

