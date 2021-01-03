Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Cybersecurity firm FireEye says massive Russia hack was waged inside U.S.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Russian hackers staged their attacks from servers inside the U.S. — sometimes using computers in the same town or city as the victims, cybersecurity company FireEye tells the New York Times.

Why it matters: This let the intruders evade "legal prohibitions on the National Security Agency from engaging in domestic surveillance," and elude "cyberdefenses deployed by the Department of Homeland Security."

Catch up quick: The attack, attributed to Russia, began with the targeting of the software of IT contractor SolarWinds. Gaining access there allowed the nation-state hackers access to information from a variety of high-profile agencies and companies, including the Treasury, Commerce and Homeland Security departments.

  • Experts warn the attack could have severe repercussions given it went on for months, targeted key companies and government agencies, and gained access to a wide swath of substantive information, Axios' Ina Fried reports.
  • The attack lasted for at least nine months and affected roughly 250 businesses and federal agencies, per the Times.

Margaret TalevAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Inside the GOP rebellion

Here's the thinking of Republicans who plan to object Wednesday to certifying the Electoral College victory of President-elect Biden — a band that's up to a dozen senators and at least 140 House members, backed by Vice President Pence.

The big picture: They know there's no state where the results are in any kind of doubt, and they know their protests won't change the outcome.

Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

American fury invades 2021

Graffiti on the Louisville front door of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Photo: Timothy D. Easley/AP

America's 2020 fury is already scarring 2021.

Why it matters: Every day brings raw, even shocking new evidence that November's election, despite a clear result, did nothing to tame the turmoil in torn America.

Joann Muller, author of Navigate
6 hours ago - Economy & Business

Car buying has changed forever

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

It took a pandemic to drag the car-buying process into the 21st century — and consumers are never going back.

Why it matters: After COVID-19, consumers can now buy cars online as they do almost everything else, with the ability to complete the entire transaction digitally and take delivery without ever setting foot in a showroom.

