"Nothing but fish nests": Massive icefish colony found in Antarctica

Alison Snyder

Icefish in the Weddell Sea. Photo: Alfred Wegener Institute / PS124 AWI OFOBS team

Scientists have discovered a massive breeding colony of icefish in Antarctica's southern Weddell Sea.

The big picture: Groups of up to 60 icefish nests have been spotted before, but researchers have now found an estimated 60 million active nests, which is believed to be the largest ever seen.

Details: Scientists were towing a camera behind their research vessel early last year to survey the seafloor when they made the surprising discovery.

  • "We found fish nest after fish nest for four hours," says Autun Purser, a deep-sea ecologist at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Bremerhaven, Germany. "Nothing but fish nests."
  • The colony spans an estimated 240 square kilometers (about 93 square miles), the researchers reported in the journal Current Biology.
  • The majority of the nests had one male icefish guarding the eggs.

Why it matters: The researchers think the icefish (Neopagetopsis ionah) could be using the warmer waters in the area to navigate to the breeding colony.

  • Purser says it is likely the icefish are an important food source for Weddell seals that populate the sea ice and are known to dive in the area.

What's next: The scientists left cameras in the water to photograph the nests four times each day for the next three years.

  • They're interested in capturing more details about the nests — including whether the eggs hatch at the same time and if the location of the nests changes — to understand how the massive colony delivers nutrients to the unique ecosystem.
  • "The deep sea and under ice environment are not barren of life," Purser says. The colony is "a huge hidden ecosystem and it must support and influence neighboring ecosystems."

Caitlin Owens
1 hour ago - Health

Concerns grow over CDC's isolation guidelines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

New data suggests that people with the Omicron variant frequently stay infectious for longer than five days, raising concerns about the CDC's updated isolation guidelines.

Why it matters: Experts say the issue could be resolved by using rapid tests to determine whether it is safe to exit isolation, but the CDC has not recommended a negative test as a condition to end isolation.

Zachary BasuDave Lawler
2 hours ago - World

Biden boxed in on Ukraine

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration is pushing to get Congress, Europe and Ukraine on the same page as it tries to deter Russia from invading Ukraine — all while knowing that the decisive factor will ultimately be the whims of Vladimir Putin.

Why it matters: Officials from virtually all sides are warning that the risk of a large-scale, conventional war on the European continent is greater than at any time since the collapse of the Soviet Union. Few agree on how to stop it.

Jacob KnutsonZachary Basu
Updated 16 hours ago - World

U.S. confirms Russia arrested REvil ransomware hackers

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow in June 2021. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky/TASS via Getty Images

Russia's security agency said Friday it arrested members of the Russia-based cyber gang REvil that was responsible for multiple massive ransomware attacks against U.S. companies last year.

The latest: A senior administration official confirmed on Friday afternoon that Russia informed the U.S. that it arrested the alleged hackers, including an individual responsible for the cyberattack that crippled the Colonial Pipeline.

