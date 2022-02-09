Sign up for our daily briefing

Massachusetts to lift school mask mandate on Feb. 28

Erin Doherty

First grade students at a Catholic elementary school on the first day of classes in Boston, Massachusetts, on Sept. 7, 2021. Photo: Allison Dinner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Massachusetts will lift its school mask mandate at the end of the month, the state's department of elementary and secondary education said Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the latest state to move to drop masking requirements as year two of the pandemic wears on.

Driving the news: The statewide school mask mandate will be lifted Feb. 28, according to Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffrey C. Riley.

  • "With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years," Governor Charlie Baker (R) said in a statement.
  • Masks will also no longer be required for all licensed child care providers at the end of the month, according to the announcement.
  • School districts where 80% of staff and students are vaccinated will no longer need to request a waiver to remove masks in schools.

Between the lines: A "school district could establish a local requirement" for masks, according to the education department.

  • Masks will still be required on all school buses per federal order, officials said.

The bottom line: "During the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being and academic success," Riley said in a statement.

  • "We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to return to normalcy in the classroom."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

U.S. antitrust officials approve WarnerMedia-Discovery merger

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The U.S. Justice Department on Wednesday approved AT&T's plan to merge its WarnerMedia unit, including CNN and HBO, with Discovery.

Why it matters: Dozens of Democratic congresspeople, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) had raised antitrust concerns about the deal.

Oriana Gonzalez
2 hours ago - Health

Fauci: U.S. heading out of "full-blown pandemic phase"

Photo: Greg Nash-Pool/Getty Images

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions could end "soon," even as early as this year, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday.

The big picture: Fauci explained that he does not believe "we are going to eradicate this virus," but said that it will instead reach an "equilibrium."

Matt Phillips
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

America's buying habit sends trade deficit to record

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The trade deficit hit a record last year, as Americans attempted to ease pandemic-era sorrows by acquiring a mountain of consumer goods.

Driving the news: The trade deficit for the full year of 2021 hit a record $859 billion, 27% more than the previous year, as Americans bought cellphones, toys, games and household goods, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported.

