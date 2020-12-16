Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Massachusetts securities regulators file complaint against Robinhood

William Galvin, Massachusetts secretary of the Commonwealth, speaking in Boston in October 2020.

Massachusetts regulators filed a complaint against online investing platform Robinhood on Wednesday, accusing the company of violating state securities laws by aggressively marketing to inexperienced investors and failing to protect customers and their assets.

Why it matters: The complaint suggests Robinhood's tactics exposed investors in the state to "unnecessary trading risks" and encouraged its customers to use the platform through “gamification.”

  • The filing recommends the the company be fined and also includes an order that Robinhood hire a consultant to review its infrastructure and marketing policies.

The big picture: Robinhood reported it experienced an outage on March 2 right as markets opened and jumped by 4%, preventing traders who use the app from trading during a market rebound.

  • Close to half a million people in Massachusetts have accounts with Robinhood, valued at more than $1.6 billion, according to the complaint.
  • Professional investors have likened Robinhood's design to a mobile gaming app.

What they're saying: “They’ve exploited the current situation with the pandemic. They contributed to the frothiness of the market, bringing people in who don’t know much about it," They’re not responsible fiduciaries," William Galvin, secretary of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, said in an interview per Bloomberg.

  • “Their entire business plan is about building volume for their site and not helping people intelligently invest,” Galvin said in an interview, according to the Boston Globe.
  • “They have to make sure that their customers understand that there’s a risk of loss. It’s not a game. It’s real money, and they could lose it.”

The other side: Robinhood said in a statement that the company disagrees with the accusations and intends to defend itself “vigorously," according to the Globe.

  • “Millions of people have made their first investments through Robinhood, and we remain continuously focused on serving them,”

Dion RabouinKendall Baker
Sports bettors may be a driving force behind the stock market surge

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Professional investors have largely abandoned the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic, but sports bettors and bored millennials have jumped into the retail stock trading market with both feet.

Why it matters: They may be a driving force pushing U.S. stocks to their recent highs — and potentially driving them further.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Vaccine: The brewing workplace debate over vaccinations America's rural, underserved communities close in on coronavirus vaccine How tech is aiding the vaccine rollout.
  2. Health: FDA grants emergency authorization to first over-the-counter, at-home COVID antigen test.
  3. Politics: Congressional leaders move closer to striking stimulus deal Inauguration to be limited to State of the Union-sized audience Emails show former Trump health appointee advocated herd immunity strategy.
  4. Business: Fed pledges to continue buying bonds until economy makes "substantial" progress — Oil forecast highlights the long road back from COVID-19 — 2020's been a breakout year for the creator economy.
  5. World: U.K. says it vaccinated more than 130,000 people in first week of program
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
How mass rapid tests could help curb the pandemic

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Vastly expanded approval and distribution of rapid, at-home tests represents a powerful tool in the fight against COVID-19 — and just possibly, the future of disease diagnostics.

Why it matters: Vaccines will take time to arrest the spread of the coronavirus — even without problems around distribution and acceptance. Some experts believe mass rapid testing could quickly identify who is really at risk of spreading COVID-19 and turn around the out-of-control pandemic in the U.S.

