How Robinhood attracts users with its game-like design

Felix Salmon, author of Edge

The options trading interfaces on E-Trade (L) and Robinhood (R). Illustration: Axios

To understand why Robinhood is so popular, it's best to think in terms of game design.

Why it matters: While other brokerages sell ultra-sophisticated investing tools or boring things like retirement planning, Robinhood makes an addictive mobile-native game.

As Matt Levine wrote in November:

"You can analyze Robinhood as a mobile gaming company. It makes an app that you can download to your phone, and then you can play a game on the app. As with many mobile games, there are in-app purchases, and you can end up spending a lot of money on the Robinhood game. The game is of course a stock-trading game. The purchases are stocks."

What they're saying: Noah Brier, of the indispensable Why Is This Interesting daily newsletter, this week compared E-Trade's option trading interface to Robinhood's.

"The former makes options look like a very serious thing you can lose a lot of money on. The latter resembles rating a YouTube video."

The bottom line: When a professional investor like Leon Cooperman says that the Robinhood mania will "end in tears," he's absolutely right on a literal basis: Bad design decisions might well have cost a young man's life. But if what he's talking about is total investment returns, he could be making a category error. People are attracted to games because of the enjoyment of playing them much more than because of the pleasure they get from any winnings.

Coronavirus dashboard

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,400,320 — Total deaths: 450,435 — Total recoveries — 4,109,183Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,163,290 — Total deaths: 117,717 — Total recoveries: 592,191 — Total tested: 24,937,877Map.
  3. 2020: President Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
  4. Public health: Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  5. Business: Companies reap windfalls from stimulus tax breaks.
  6. 🏀 Sports: Inside the NBA's Disney bubble.
Orion Rummler
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: 63% of Republicans say country is heading in the wrong direction

President Trump at the White House on June 17. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

74% of Americans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, including 63% of Republicans — up from 42% in May, according to a new poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Why it matters: President Trump generally enjoys strong approval ratings within the Republican Party, but the state of the country may be eroding some of that support.

Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

Facebook takes down Trump campaign ads with symbol once used by Nazis

Screenshot: Axios

Facebook has taken down an ad from the Trump campaign that went after antifa and leftist groups with a prominent display of an inverted red triangle in a black outline, a symbol the Nazis used for political dissenters.

Why it matters: Facebook has given politicians and campaigns wide latitude in what they say on its platform, but this appears to have been a step too far.

