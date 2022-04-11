Maryland lawmakers override governor's veto to expand abortion access

Maryland lawmakers voted over the weekend to override Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) veto of a bill that would expand abortion access and direct health insurers to cover the cost of getting the procedure.

The big picture: Maryland — where the right to having an abortion is already protected — is one of the states currently moving to make the procedure more accessible as the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that could throw the future Roe v. Wade into question.

Catch up fast: Hogan vetoed the law on Friday, arguing that it "endangers the health and lives of women by allowing non-physicians" to perform abortions.

"The only impact that this bill would have on women’s reproductive rights would be to set back standards for women’s health care and safety," Hogan added.

While Hogan is a Republican, Maryland's two legislature chambers are overwhelmingly Democratic and had the necessary number of votes to override his veto.

Details: H.B. 937 would allow for health professionals other than physicians — such as nurse practitioners, midwives and physician's assistants — to receive specialized training to provide abortions.

Under the bill, the state will set aside $3.5 million a year to train medical professionals to perform abortions, which advocates say is necessary because over 70% of Maryland's counties have no abortion providers, per the Guttmacher Institute.

The legislation also directs insurers to cover "abortion care services" without "a deductible, co-insurance, co-payment, or any other cost-sharing requirement."

The bill will take effect on July 1.

What they're saying: Maryland House Del. Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D), who sponsored the bill, thanked her House colleagues for overriding Hogan's veto on Twitter, adding that "[i]t is imperative that we guide our policy by science."

