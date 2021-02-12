Maryland becomes first state to enact tax on digital advertising

Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
The Maryland State Capitol Building in Annapolis. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Maryland has become the first state in the U.S. to enact a tax on the revenue generated from digital advertisements.
Driving the news: The state's Senate on Friday joined the House of Delegates in voting to override Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's veto of a tax on the revenue that large tech companies generate from showing online ads to Maryland residents. Democrats control both chambers.
Why it matters: Money raised from the tax would help to bridge budget gaps, with most of the funds going public schools.
- Analysts estimate the tax of up to 10% would generate as much as $250 million in the first year, per The New York Times.
Our thought bubble via Axios' Ashley Gold: We can expect imminent lawsuits from critics who have said the law is unworkable, discriminatory and unconstitutional.
- “It is a shame that the Maryland General Assembly chose political theater over sound public policy with today’s veto override vote of HB 732,” said Robert Callahan, senior vice president of state government affairs at the Internet Association.
- “At least Maryland businesses and consumers can rest easier knowing that the courts will have the last say on this matter, and that the law, not politics, will decide the outcome," he added in a statement.
The big picture: The law resembles similar taxes passed in the European Union.
- Other states across the U.S. are pursuing similar measures.
- The states are acting at a moment when, despite lots of talk in Washington about changing the ground rules for tech, federal lawmakers are preoccupied with impeachment and COVID-19 relief, Gold reported.
Go deeper: States leapfrog federal government in restraining tech