Judge lifts restraining order on Mary Trump on eve of book release

A New York judge on Monday lifted the temporary restraining order that had prevented Mary Trump from publicly discussing a tell-all book set to be released July 14 about her uncle, President Trump.

Why it matters: Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, portrays the president as a dangerous sociopath and alleges in her book that Donald Trump's sister Maryanne had concerns about her brother's fitness for office, among other things.

  • The president's younger brother Robert Trump filed a lawsuit against their niece, the daughter of their deceased elder brother Fred Trump Jr., to prevent the tell-all book from being published.
  • However, the restraining order did not apply to publisher Simon & Schuster, which planned to go ahead with publication regardless of the lawsuit. The judge's decision will now allow Mary Trump to do interviews promoting the book.

What they're saying:

"The court got it right in rejecting the Trump family’s effort to squelch Mary Trump’s core political speech on important issues of public concern. The First Amendment forbids prior restraints because they are intolerable infringements on the right to participate in democracy. Tomorrow, the American public will be able to read Mary’s important words for themselves."
— Mary Trump's attorney Ted Boutrous
"Notwithstanding that the Book has been published and distributed in great quantities, to enjoin Mary L. Trump at this juncture would be incorrect and serve no purpose. It would be moot. ... To quote United States v. Bolton, 2020, 'By the looks of it the horse is not just out of the barn, it is out of the country.'"
— Judge Hal Greenwald, in his decision on Monday

Go deeper: Highlights from Mary Trump's explosive tell-all book

Ursula Perano
Jul 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Highlights from Mary Trump's explosive tell-all book

A number of publications have received advanced copies of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man" — a tell-all book by Mary Trump that paints her uncle, President Trump, as a power-hungry sociopath.

Why it matters: Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, details her uncle's upbringing and what she sees as formative moments in his personality. Donald Trump's younger brother, Robert, has tried and failed to block the publication from hitting store shelves, citing a non-disclosure agreement Mary Trump signed 20 years ago.

Jonathan Swan
Updated Jul 7, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Mary Trump book: How she leaked Trump financials to NYT

In her new memoir, President Trump's niece reveals how she leaked hordes of confidential Trump family financial documents to the New York Times in an effort to expose her uncle, whom she portrays as a dangerous sociopath.

Why it matters: Trump was furious when he found out recently that Mary Trump, a trained psychologist, would be publishing a tell-all memoir. And Trump's younger brother, Robert, tried and failed to block the publication of "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Mike Allen
Jul 11, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Don Jr. plans convention-week Biden book

Donald Trump Jr., in quarantine since girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for the coronavirus, says he's used the time to finish a book that he'll self-publish the week of the Republican convention, at the end of August.

What he's saying: Don Jr., whose controversial blasts connect with President Trump's base, told me in a phone interview that "Liberal Privilege" will be his effort to paint a picture of Joe Biden and his record that the press ignores.

