Mary Trump pulls podcast off Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Axios

Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Mary Trump said Tuesday she pulled her podcast, "The Mary Trump Show," off of Spotify over alleged COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying she hopes to be a "part of a growing avalanche."

Why it matters: Mary Trump, the niece of former President Trump, joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and at least three other musicians in the boycott over content moderation on the streaming platform.

Go deeper: Why Neil Young's Spotify standoff matters to the music industry

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
56 mins ago - Sports

Brian Flores' lawsuit could be catalyst for ownership rule changes in the NFL

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The National Football League yesterday was rocked by a racial discrimination lawsuit, brought by recently fired Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. It could change the way teams are bought and sold, and even may put a new one in play.

Driving the news: Flores, who hopes his complaint will become a class action, mostly focuses on hiring practices — including alleged "sham" interview processes with the New York Giants and Denver Broncos. But his list of request injunctive reliefs includes:

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Biden sending thousands of troops to Eastern Europe

Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden has formally approved the deployment of thousands of troops to shore up NATO defenses in Eastern Europe "in the coming days," the Pentagon announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's the first major U.S. troop movement directed by the commander in chief in response to Russia's massive military buildup on Ukraine's borders.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Taking stock of the global electric vehicle race

Expand chart
Data: International Energy Agency via EV-volumes.com; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The electric vehicle market is poised for both rapid growth and fundamental reshaping as a tsunami of new models start reaching drivers.

The big picture: Global EV sales — battery-electric and plug-in hybrid combined — more than doubled last year to around 6.6 million vehicles. They accounted for 8.6% of the global light-duty vehicle market, compared to about 2.5% in 2019, per a new International Energy Agency commentary.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow