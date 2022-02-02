Mary Trump pulls podcast off Spotify over Joe Rogan controversy

Mary Trump said Tuesday she pulled her podcast, "The Mary Trump Show," off of Spotify over alleged COVID-19 misinformation on Joe Rogan's podcast, saying she hopes to be a "part of a growing avalanche."

Why it matters: Mary Trump, the niece of former President Trump, joins Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and at least three other musicians in the boycott over content moderation on the streaming platform.

